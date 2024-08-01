Nashville notes: Post Malone doubles Texas shows + Chase Rice's "Haw River"

Post Malone has doubled his Texas dates for his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour. He'll now play shows in Houston on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, and Austin on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to livenation.com.



Chase Rice will drop a new song, "Haw River," "in a couple of weeks." You can check out a preview clip now on his social platform X.



Eric Church, Maren Morris and The War And Treaty are among the acts performing at The Carter Center's Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song. Slated for Sept. 17 at Atlanta's Fox Theatre, the concert will celebrate the centennial birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. For ticket information and the full lineup, visit cartercenter.org.

