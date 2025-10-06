Nashville notes: Priscilla Block headlines Ryman + Maddie & Tae extend Love & Light

By Stephen Hubbard

Ian Munsick will launch his The Eagle Flies Free Tour Feb. 13, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. It takes its name from his third album, Eagle Feather, which came out in April.

Maddie & Tae are extending their Love & Light Tour into 2026, with dates that kick off Feb. 19 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and wrap March 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. Presales start Tuesday before tickets become available to the public on Friday.
Priscilla Block will headline Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium for the first time on March 4, 2026. Presales start Wednesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

