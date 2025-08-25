Nashville notes: Ryan Hurd's 'Vindicated' in 'COVER TOWN' + Jessie Jo Dillon's new label

Ryan Hurd will unleash the first piece of his upcoming COVER TOWN record with his version of Dashboard Confessional's "Vindicated," which drops Friday.

Although Ashley McBryde's previously put out both "Acoustic" and "From the Pulpit" visual versions of "Rattlesnake Preacher," the song's full-fledged music video is out now. You can check it out on YouTube.

Carter Faith's debut album will be the first release on songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon's new MCA imprint, Gatsby Records. Cherry Valley is set to arrive Oct. 3.

