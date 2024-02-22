Nashville notes: Ryan Larkins' "King of Country Music" + Dierks Bentley's tease

By Jeremy Chua

Ryan Larkins has dropped the music video for his debut single, "King of Country Music." "The official music video for#KingofCountryMusic is OUT NOW! Loved having my son, Whitman, be part of this video with me… Check out his acting debut," Ryan shares on Instagram. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Could Dierks Bentley be teasing a new song? The "Gold" hitmaker recently shared a photo of himself in a studio booth behind a microphone. Check it out on Dierks' Instagram.

Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton teamed up onstage at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala for a duet rendition of Dolly's "I Will Always Love You." You can watch a snippet of it now on Lainey's X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

