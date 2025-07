Nashville notes: Sam Hunt's #1 + Dolly's one of America's Best Employers

Sam Hunt tops the latest Mediabase chart with "Country House," his 11th solo trip to #1. He also made it to the pinnacle with Ingrid Andress and "Wishful Drinking."

The Oak Ridge Boys kick off their nine-stop American Made Christmas Tour Dec. 4 in Sarasota, Florida.

Dolly Parton's East Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, makes Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women 2025. It received a similar honor from Newsweek in March.

