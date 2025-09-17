Nashville notes: Suzy Bogguss' honor + HARDY's 'Dog Years'

By Stephen Hubbard
"Drive South" hitmaker Suzy Bogguss recently became the first woman and the first country artist ever inducted into the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

HARDY will release the track "Dog Years" on Friday, ahead of the arrival of his COUNTRY! COUNTRY! album on Sept. 26.

This Is Us and The Hunting Wives star Chrissy Metz joins Ty Herndon on his new version of "She Wants To Be Wanted Again." It'll be out Friday, ahead of his career retrospective THIRTY Vol. 1, which drops this fall.

