Nashville notes: Randy Travis on 'The Price Is Right' + Kassi Ashton's teaser

By Jeremy Chua

A special episode of The Price Is Right featuring country icon Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, airs Tuesday on CBS. A recap video and photos from Randy's guest appearance are also up now on Instagram.

The Outlaw Music Festival kicks off this summer with a star-studded multigenre lineup featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison KraussBob DylanBrittney Spencer and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. To view the full lineup and schedule, visit blackbirdpresents.com.

Kassi Ashton's set to drop a new song Friday. While you wait, check out a teaser clip of it on her Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!