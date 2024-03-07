Nashville notes: Dillon Carmichael wants you in his video + Chris Young's song teaser

Dillon Carmichael's new track, "I'd Call Grandpa," drops April 5, and he wants you in its music video. "Text photos of your grandpa, whether it's a throwback, family photo, or selfie for a chance to be featured," Dillon writes on X, formerly known as Twitter. More information can be found in his X post.



Chris Young's dropped a preview clip of his romantic new song, "What She Sees in Me." You can hear it now on X and presave it ahead of its arrival on Friday.



Blake Shelton has shared a video of him and Gwen Stefani singing their latest duet, "Purple Irises," onstage on his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. It's available to watch now on X.

