Nashville notes: Brenda Lee's "Rockin'" + Maren Morris and Adam Doleac's new tunes

By Jeremy Chua

Brenda Lee performed her iconic hit, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," on NBC's Christmas at the OpryWynonna JuddMickey GuytonLauren Alaina and more also joined her onstage toward the end of her performance. In case you missed it, you can watch Brenda's festive delivery now on YouTube.

Maren Morris and hit DJ Diplo have released a new song, "42." The dance-pop track was penned by Maren, Diplo, Ryan TedderDavid J, Emeric BoxallJamison Baken and Tyler Spry, and follows her two-song set, The Bridge.

Adam Doleac has dropped a piano cover of Switchfoot's "Dare You to Move." "There will never be a better version of this song than the original, but I hope I was able to do @switchfoot some justice with this cover. This is the first song I remember loving in my life," Adam shares on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

