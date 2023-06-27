Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton's summer merch + Billy Currington's new music

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton has dropped new summer merch, which includes a tie-dye T-shirt, water bottle, sunglass strap and tank top, among other things. Shop it now at Chris' merch store.

To celebrate their new Memory Lane EP, Old Dominion has released brand new Memory Lane merch items. Shop the collection now at Old Dominion's merch store.

Billy Currington might be rolling out new tunes soon. "You guys may want to sign up for my email and sms lists today ... We might send a sneak peek of new music coming soon!" Billy shared on Facebook. Sign up now at billycurrington.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!