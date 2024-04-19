Nashville notes: Randy Houser's "Country Back" + Maren Morris expands RSVP Redux tour

Randy Houser has dropped a new track, "Country Back." Randy and Matt Rogers wrote the uptempo and rockin' country ode.

Maren Morris has added 15 dates to her 2024 RSVP Redux Tour, with newly added shows in Raleigh, North Carolin; Savannah, Georgia; Hollywood, Florida; and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, after Maren's fan club presale on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time.



Country newcomer and American Idol alum Colin Stough's released "Makes Two of Us." Of the song, Colin shares, "'Makes Two of Us' is about that after a breakup thing where you keep thinking about your ex. It's those lonely moments when your brain kicks in and you start thinking about them, then you start debating on whether or not you should reach out just in case they're thinking of you too."

