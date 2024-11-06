Nashville Notes: Dwight Yoakam will 'Pay the Price' + Carlton Anderson's 'for You'

Dwight Yoakam has dropped a new song, "I'll Pay the Price," from his forthcoming album, Brighter Days. The 14-track project will be Dwight's first full-length effort in nine years, and it's slated for release Nov. 15.



"Drop Everything" singer Carlton Anderson is rolling out a new track, "Let Me Get That for You," on Friday. The announcement arrived on Carlton's Instagram alongside a snippet of the tune and a presave link previewing the song's romantic cover art.



Brooks & Dunn will appear on TalkShopLive Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. CT to talk about their upcoming star-studded new album, REBOOT II. For more information, and to preorder signed copies of their project, visit talkshop.live.

