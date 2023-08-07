Nashville notes: Hailey Whitters joins King Calaway + Chris Lane's announcement

By Jeremy Chua

King Calaway has teamed up with Hailey Whitters on their romantic new song, "Let It Flow." The buoyant track is off the group's sophomore album, Tennessee's Waiting, which arrived August 4.

Chris Lane's new song, "Find Another Bar," will drop August 18 and is available for presave now.

Mason Ramsey's "She Got It Outta Me" is out now. "I'm having so much fun singing this and can't wait to take it on the road," Mason says of the track. "It's even got a little yodel in it just for the girls."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!