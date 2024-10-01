Nashville notes: Dolly's new Christmas book + Kat Luna's solo debut

Dolly Parton has released Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, the standalone sequel to 2023's Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big. "I always love celebrating Christmas with my family and of course my god-dog Billy," shares Dolly. "Since he's a big star now, he deserves his own holiday special! Using my 'Comin' Home for Christmas' lyrics, I wanted to tell a story about the importance of family and friends, especially during the holidays." You can purchase your copy now at penguinrandomhouse.com.



Kat Luna, previously one-half of the now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, is dropping her debut solo track, "That Girl," on Friday, and you can presave it now. "This song is about choosing yourself, not settling for less than what you deserve, and leaving that chapter behind you," says Kat, who, alongside her ex-husband, Alex Garrido, announced their divorce in 2023. A preview clip of "That Girl" is also up on Kat's Instagram.



Luke Bryan will perform a song from his new album, Mind Of A Country Boy, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. You can tune in at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

