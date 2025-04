If you missed Luke Bryan's Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can check it out on YouTube now.

A new track from Parker McCollum, "Hope That I'm Enough," is out now. It's only the second cut released so far from his self-titled fifth album, which arrives June 27.

Ian Munsick performed "God Bless the West" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, ahead of the release of his new album, Eagle Feather, on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.