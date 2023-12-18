Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood wraps 2023 Vegas run + Maren Morris covers Tammy Wynette

Carrie Underwood has wrapped up the 2023 run of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. You can check out a recap video of her latest shows on Carrie's Instagram now. For tickets to her 2024 shows, head to axs.com/carrieinvegas.

Maren Morris has shared a brief acoustic cover of Tammy Wynette's iconic hit "D.I.V.O.R.C.E." You can check it out on Maren's TikTok now.

Jon Pardi recently appeared on Fox & Friends to perform "Please Come Home for Christmas." The track is off Jon's debut holiday record, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. If you missed his performance, you can watch it now on Instagram.

