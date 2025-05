Brett Young will play a special set Friday, June 6, at 5 p.m. CT as part of Garage Fest Week, celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Gibson Garage Nashville on 10th Avenue South.

Chase Rice is adding 13 new dates to his Go Down Singin' International Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30, at ChaseRice.com.

You can check out the video for Midland's new song, "Glass Half Empty," on YouTube now.

