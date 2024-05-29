Nashville notes: Dylan Scott's "Owe You One" + Niko Moon's song tease

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Scott has shared that he's releasing a new song, "Owe You One," on June 21. You can hear a preview of it now on social platform X and presave it to enjoy the full track as soon as it drops.

"Good Time" singer Niko Moon has teased a summery unreleased tune, "These Are the Days." Check out a snippet of it now on Niko's X.

Ashley McBryde is introducing you to the fictional characters in the artwork of The Devil I Know via her Meet The Family collection. "It's time to spill the tea. I can't wait to tell you more about each version of myself and what makes me….me. The Meet The Family collection is out everywhere, and you'll be hearing from each of these ladies over the next several weeks. Who are you most excited to meet?" Ashley shares on X.

