You can check out Parker McCollum's performance of his new track "Killin' Me" on The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube. It's the latest release from his self-titled album, which comes out June 27.

Megan Moroney's teasing the new track "6 Months Later," which is set to drop Thursday night.

Blake Shelton's new lyric video for the For Recreational Use Only track "Don't Mississippi" is out now.

