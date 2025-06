Blake Shelton's new music video for "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" is out now.

Morgan Wallen's cover of "Graveyard Whistling," originally performed by British rock band Nothing But Thieves, is now available on Amazon Music.

Bailey Zimmerman has just released "Ashes" with Diplo as the latest preview of his new album, Different Night Same Rodeo, which arrives Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.