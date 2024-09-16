Nashville Notes: Wetzel's Wonderland + Nashville's new Pinnacle

Russell Dickerson and Megan Moroney will be among the first artists to play The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards after it opens on Feb. 28. Russell's show is March 14, while Megan will play April 9 and April 10.

MacKenzie Porter was named Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 CCMA Awards on Saturday, which she co-hosted with Thomas Rhett.

Koe Wetzel will play two Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows in Texas just after Christmas. His Dec. 27 concert in Austin and his Dec. 28 stop in Fort Worth will draw from his 2023 Wetzel Wonderland EP.

