Jamey Johnson launches his 36-city The Last Honky Tonk Tour June 4 in Wichita, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now, with more dates to be added soon.

Morgan Wade's 11-track new album, The Party Is Over (recovered), will arrive Aug. 1. You can check out the title track now.

Sunny Sweeney's "Diamonds & Divorce Decrees" is out now, ahead of her Rhinestone Requiem album, which drops Aug. 1.

