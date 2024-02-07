Nashville notes: Chris Lane's expanded tour + Jackson Dean's new music

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Lane has added three dates to his Find Another Bar Tour: College Edition. Tickets and the full tour schedule are available now on Chris' website.

Jackson Dean is set to drop new music February 9. He teased the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a blurred-out cover of the forthcoming release. "New music out everywhere this Friday," Jackson announced.

BRELAND has teased a snippet of "Heartbreak & Alchohol" ahead of its February 16 arrival. You can hear it now on his Instagram.

