Nashville notes: Walker Hayes' "5 to 9" + Jameson Rodgers goes independent

Walker Hayes has announced and shared the cover art for his new song, "5 to 9." "So so so pumped that I got to use this photo as single artwork," he said on social platform X. "love it so much! This is us backstage basically, every night I go to work. Grateful I get to kiss her between songs for sure." "5 to 9" drops Friday.

Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green and Ella Langley have been announced as performers for Teton Ridge's 12th annual The American Rodeo Championship Weekend. It'll take place April 11-12, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. For tickets and more information, visit americanrodeo.com.



"Some Girls" singer Jameson Rodgers will be releasing his first independent song, "Down By the River," on Oct. 17. "This is the first time in 6 years I have my finger prints in every thing involved with a song. The artwork, the social media plans, the release date, everything. It was great having a big team involved but it made it easy to just let other people influence the songs I chose to record and come up with all the plans for the art I created," shares Jameson, who was previously signed to Sony Music Nashville. "Down By the River" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.