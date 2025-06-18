Nashville notes: Cassadee Pope's off Broadway + Crystal Gayle plays Ireland

Cassadee Pope will star in the new off-Broadway show Rolling Thunder. The "part rock concert, part documentary" about "young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War" will give its first performance July 10 at New World Stages. She and Chris Young topped the country chart with 2016's "Think of You."

"Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" legend Crystal Gayle will play the FOLK iN FUSION concert Jan. 13, 2026, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The new album from popular Nashville background vocalists/gospel singers The McCrary Sisters is set to arrive July 15. The eight-track compilation is titled Love Is the Only Key.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.