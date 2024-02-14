Nashville notes: Blake + Gwen on 'Jimmy Kimmel,' Maren's new music tease

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will appear on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. ET. Don't forget to tune in.



Maren Music is teasing new music on her Instagram Story. "have something better than a valentine coming tomorrow," Maren wrote on the Story alongside a clip of the track. Her latest release is 2023's two-set The Bridge, which includes "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here."



Kelsea Ballerini has rolled out a Rolling Up the Welcome Mat duo-colored vinyl. The LP's side A features Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, while side B includes Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good). You can preorder your copy now at Kelsea's merch store.

