Nashville notes: Caylee Hammack's 'Bed of Roses' + Shenandoah's Extra Mile

Legendary country band Shenandoah kicks off their The Extra Mile Tour Friday in Bushnell, Florida. They'll make more than 50 stops on the trek, which shares its name with their 1990 album.

Rob Williford has just released his debut single, titled "Johnny." The singer/songwriter's known for his work with Luke Combs and crafting hits like "Beautiful Crazy," "Forever After All" and "Doin' This."

Caylee Hammack's sophomore album, Bed of Roses, is out now, accompanied by the romance novel and audiobook of the same name.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.