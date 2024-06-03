Nashville notes: Kameron Marlowe's tour + Megan Moroney's "No Caller ID"

By Jeremy Chua

Kameron Marlowe has announced his Keepin' The Lights On World Tour 2024. The 22-date trek kicks off July 31 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and will hit Nashville, New York, Dallas, Charlotte and more. "Going out on my first world tour is something that's really hard to wrap my head around but I'm stoked. I'm excited for fans to hear this new record live and be back in cities I haven't been to in a while and a few new ones along the way!" says Kameron. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at kameronmarlowe.com.

The Frontmen, comprised of Lonestar's Richie McDonald, Little Texas' Tim Rushlow and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart, have sent their debut single, "Beatles and Eagles," to country radio. "We're super excited to let y'all know that our first country radio single has been released! If you wanna hear it, call your local radio stations!" the group shares on social platform X.

Megan Moroney is making her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut on Tuesday. She'll perform "No Caller ID" from her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, arriving July 12. You can catch Megan's appearance at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

