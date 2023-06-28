Nashville notes: Patty Loveless' new exhibit + Conner Smith's live track

By Jeremy Chua

The career of 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Patty Loveless will take the spotlight in a new exhibit, Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth. Set to open on August 23, it'll feature various items from Patty's career, including instruments, a monogrammed USO jacket, stage outfits and manuscripts. For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Conner Smith has announced that he's dropping a live version and live video of his single "Creek Will Rise" on Friday, June 30.

Randall King's released the music video for his song "When My Baby's In Boots." The retro-tinged clip features fan-submitted photos.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

