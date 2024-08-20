Nashville notes: Blake readies for hunting season + Carly's Faith Hill cover

Blake Shelton is getting ready for hunting season with a new Kubota RTV UTV. "Look at this. Deer, gear, beer, hold it up right here," Blake shows fans in a video introducing his vehicle. You can check out the full clip now on social platform X.



Warner Music Nashville artist and country newcomer Gavin Adcock has announced his 2025 Actin' Up Again (Again) Tour. The trek kicks off Jan. 17 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps April 13 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday at Gavin's website.

Carly Pearce recently shared a clip of her covering Faith Hill's "Let Me Let Go" in a backstage locker room. "I have loved this song for so long," Carly captioned the video. You can watch it now on Carly's Instagram.

