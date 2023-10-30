Nashville notes: ERNEST's "Kiss of Death" + Carrie's Halloween treat

ERNEST is kicking off a new chapter of music with "Kiss of Death." "I'm digging deeper into some of the stuff I was cutting my teeth on as a real young kid with a banjo and a dream," says ERNEST, who co-wrote the track with Andy Albert and Ryan Vojtesak. "I've been playing 'Kiss of Death' and some other new ones on the road already, and seeing our crowd's reactions to the new music is priceless."

If you're looking to grab new Carrie Underwood merch, now might be the time to. From October 30 to October 31, every purchase on Carrie's merch store will come with a free metal CU keychain. For more information and to shop Carrie's item, visit store.carrieunderwood.fm.

Travis Denning is set to drop his new song "Going Places" on Friday, November 3. You can hear a preview of it now on X, formerly known as Twitter.

