Nashville notes: HARDY's 'Songline' + Dylan Scott's Pinnacle

HARDY (Amazon Music Songline) is an eight-track collection featuring a new version of "TRUCK BED" and the singer/songwriter's cover of The 1975's "Love It If We Made It." You can check out the album on Amazon Music, ahead of the premiere of its accompanying film on March 31.

Rascal Flatts' new version of "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson is out now, ahead of the release of Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets on June 6.

Dylan Scott will headline a special show Sept. 26 at Nashville's The Pinnacle with George Birge and Mackenzie Carpenter. Tickets go on sale March 21.

