Nate Smith and ERNEST are off to the races

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Stephen Hubbard

Nate Smith and ERNEST are headed to the racetrack to play special NASCAR shows this year.

They'll both headline concerts as part of the Busch Light Summer Music Series, with ERNEST taking the stage at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4. Nate follows June 8 at Michigan International Speedway.

As previously announced, Zac Brown Band will play at the Chicago Street Race on July 5.

Artists for the August date at Iowa Speedway and September's event at World Wide Technology Raceway will be announced soon. You can find out more about the shows at NASCAR.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!