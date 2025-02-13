Nate Smith + HARDY announce collab

ABC
By Jeremy Chua

Nate Smith and HARDY are dropping a new song, "Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend," on Feb. 21.

Nate shared the news and a snippet of their rock-tinged number via an Instagram Reel.

"Brother I ain't trying to start no fight/ Ain't what you want to hear on a Friday night/ I know she's got you in a love-drunk whirlwind/ But man to man, nobody likes your girlfriend," Nate and HARDY sing in the chorus.

Nate also teased an accompanying music video dropping on the same day.

"You're gonna wanna see this one. There may or may not be an extra special cameo," the "Bulletproof" singer wrote in the Reel's caption.

To catch Nate on the road and for tickets to see him at Jason Aldean's upcoming Full Throttle Tour, visit natesmithofficial.com.

