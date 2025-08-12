Nate Smith has a 'Fix What You Didn't Break[down]' over his #1

Nate Smith has scored his fourth #1 in a row, as "Fix What You Didn't Break" tops the Mediabase chart.

You can check out his reaction on Instagram, where a video captured the moment he found out prior to playing Nashville's Bridgestone Arena with Jason Aldean on Aug. 7.

"In case you guys didn’t know the impact of what sharing a song can make on an artist and his career... yall are changing not only my life but everyone around me," he writes in the post, which shows him bursting into tears at the news.

"Sorry for the waterworks but I couldn’t control it. I’m too overwhelmed with thankfulness and relief," he adds.

"Fix What You Didn't Break" follows his previous chart-toppers "Whiskey on You," "World on Fire" and "Bulletproof."

Nate continues on tour with Jason through the fall.

He's also currently on the cover of People Health's summer issue, where he talks about his recent 55-pound weight loss.

