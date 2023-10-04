Nate Smith on hearing his single play on the radio: "It's been a dream of my whole life"

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

As "World on Fire" ascends the country charts, Nate Smith is taking time to recount a special moment he experienced recently.

The singer was out on the road when all of a sudden he heard his single come on the radio. That surprise left Nate beaming with excitement.

"You know, I don’t get to catch my songs on the radio as much as I’d like to, because we’re usually running around like crazy and stuff. But I did get to hear 'World on Fire' last week pop up on the radio and I was with my bus driver, and we just were screaming at the top of our lungs," Nate recalls.

"It was pretty cool. So we just turned it up and just rocked out," he shares. "It’s so special to hear that happen. It’s been a dream of my whole life."

"World on Fire" is currently approaching the top 20 on the country charts. The song serves as the second single off Nate's self-titled debut record and follows the project's chart-topping lead single, "Whiskey on You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

