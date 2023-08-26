16-year-old male dies after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: NFL football on the sideline during a football game between Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 30, 2014 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Cleveland 26-10. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A shooting during a Oklahoma high school football game left one dead and others injured Friday night.

Police in Choctaw, Oklahoma, confirmed a 16-year-old male died as a result of the shooting, according to KFOR, at a game between Choctaw and Del City. Police didn't specify if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital. The victim was also not a student at either of the schools who played in the game, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

A 42-year-old male is in stable condition at OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center after he underwent surgery for a shot in the chest. An unspecified number of other injured individuals were also treated and subsequently released from the hospital Saturday morning.

"Last night's event in Choctaw is tragic," Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters said in a statement. "Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.

Police say the shooting occurred during the third quarter of the game around 10:15 p.m Friday night. Shots were heard near the visitor's side of the field. Police believe an argument between at least two men led to shots being fired. Two guns and eight rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene, according to police.

The 9th shooting this August at a high school football game happened last night at Choctaw High (OK).



4 people were shot in the stands. One of the 7 police officers working the game also fired his gun (all shots missed).



Shooter(s) fled and have not been identified. pic.twitter.com/JvDdQ1CWZr — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) August 26, 2023

An off-duty Del City police officer was involved in the shooting as well, according to Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger.

No suspects have been named or apprehended.