2023 FIBA World Cup: Team USA takes first loss of tournament to Lithuania

U.S. head coach Steve Kerr calls a play for his team as they player against Lithuania during the first half of a Basketball World Cup second-round match in Manila, Philippines Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Team USA's undefeated record is history after a 110-104 loss to Lithuania in the Group Phase of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Sunday.

Coming back from a 17-point deficit at the half, Team USA fought to bring the game within two possessions for much of the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson had yet to miss a free throw in the entire tournament. After being fouled on a deep shot in the final 30 seconds, he missed the first of three to bring Team USA within five points, down 107-102.

Back on the line with 16 seconds to go, he made both of attempts and cut the deficit down to two points. It came down to a clutch interception from Paolo Banchero, who wasn't able to convert the steal into a bucket.

Despite the outcome, both teams are headed to the upcoming quarterfinals.

Lithuania was dominant in the first half, controlling the boards and leading 54-37 going into the break. Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans contributed a team high 15-points to Lithuania's lead at halftime, while Anthony Edwards had 26 for Team USA.

Shooting was the major difference, as Team USA went for three-for-10 from deep. Lithuania was much more efficient, going 9-for-12 from three.

Lithuania put on a clinic in the first half 👀



Team USA trails 37-54 at the break 😳



(via @FIBAWC)pic.twitter.com/d1DmAe1ddW — Ball Don't Lie (@Balldontlie) September 3, 2023

