2023 NFL preseason: How to watch Aaron Rodgers' debut in the Jets vs. Giants game

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason features the long-awaited debut of Aaron Rodgers as a New York Jets player. While his transition has been well-documented in the new HBO documentary, Hard Knocks, Rodgers has yet to make his official Jets debut on the field. That all changes this Saturday, when Rodgers and the Jets face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Ready to watch some football? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Jets at New York Giants game, plus the rest of the 2023 NFL preseason, including the schedule, where to stream regular season NFL games this year and more.

How to watch the Jets at Giants game:

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Game: New York Jets at New York Giants

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV channel:NFL Network, WNBC (local)

Streaming: Fubo, NFL+,

What channel is the Jets vs. Giants game on?

The two New York teams face off this Saturday in a game airing locally on WNBC and on NFL Network for those outside of the NY Market.

How to watch the Jets vs. Giants game:

How to watch Rodgers train for the Jets in Hard Knocks:

2023 NFL preseason full schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

How to watch all the NFL preseason games:

Many NFL preseason games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $5 monthly subscription to NFL+ will get you access to every out-of-market-game in the season (and preseason). There will also be a few national broadcast NFL preseason games airing across NBC, ESPN, Fox and CBS (and one streaming on Amazon Prime Video) in the coming weeks. Here's how to watch every NFL preseason game in 2023.

When does football season start?

This year's NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, September 7, 2023 with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will see the first football game on Black Friday, as well as international games in London and Munich.

