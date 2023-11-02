2023 World Series recap: Texas defeats Arizona 4-1 in Rangers' first title

By Hannah Keyser,Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports

It's over! The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night in Phoenix with a 5-0 shutout and etched their names into World Series lore.

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer report from their hotel rooms in Arizona after the jubilant and bear-soaked celebration of the Texas Rangers cementing their first World Series win in the team's history.

They chat about Game 5's epically tight pitching matchup (despite the epically not-tight final score), whether the Arizona Diamondbacks can rebound with more playoff appearances in the future, how Texas' roster-building strategy paid off and how much longer Bruce Bochy will manage the team after his mind-blowing fourth World Series win.

0:15 - Rangers defeat Diamondbacks in World Series on Wednesday night

11:45 - What's next for the D'Backs?

18:50 - What's next for the Rangers?

32:25 - Bruce Bochy's fourth and final World Series win?

38:40 - Goodbye to the 2023 season

