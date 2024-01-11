2024 NBA Draft preparing to adapt 2-day format, per report

2023 NBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: A general view of the stage is seen as NBA commissioner Adam Silver closes out the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA is about to take a page from the NFL's book.

Instead of the usual one-night extravaganza, the 2024 NBA Draft is preparing to move to a two-day format scheduled for June 26-27 in Brooklyn, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

While the move is pending final approval from the NBPA, media reports have been circulating since November about the league's inclination to make the change.

The concept was increasingly discussed in meetings with league officials, as team executives believe they could benefit from more time to make selections in both the first and second rounds, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For the NFL, the first round of the draft is broadcasted as a prime-time viewing on a Thursday before the second and third rounds play out on Friday. The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday.

Obviously, the NBA doesn't have as many picks to church through as the NFL. But the extended format could present some interesting TV opportunities for the league's newest stars, potentially allowing for more storytelling and content.

The push from general managers comes from a desire to weigh options between prospects. As the value of draft capital increases for the NBA every year, it's crucial to make the right decisions beyond lottery picks and first-round players. Under the current model, NBA teams get just five minutes to make their selections, an allotment of time that drops to two minutes in the second round.

The emphasis on finding sleepers in the second round will be higher than ever with an additional day, but many of those players are still likely to struggle for consistent roles in light of the league's restricted roster spots. That said, it doesn't seem like a third round will be introduced.