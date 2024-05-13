2024 NFL schedule release: Here's what we know before Wednesday's full announcement

Miami Daily Life And Economy NFL logo is seen on Wilson The Duke in Miami, United States on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The NFL's full regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday and it will get full, over-the-top coverage from broadcasters, including the league's network and ESPN. Before Wednesday arrives, football fans got some appetizers as some games were formally announced. Here's a rundown of the early glimpse of the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8, Fox, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Cowboys, who are expected to be among the front-runners for most prime-time spots, will be on the road in the afternoon against the Browns. This game will be Tom Brady's debut as a color commentator for Fox.

LFG! 😤



EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady's FOX Sports broadcasting debut.



📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n6oJ0wUMrB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 13, 2024

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 5, NBC, 8 p.m. ET

It's a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, where the Chiefs prevailed en route to winning their second straight Super Bowl title. Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes is as good as it gets. So why not an early encore?

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil

The league's first game in Brazil features two playoffs. It'll also be the NFL's first Friday game since 1970.