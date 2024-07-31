2024 Olympics photos: Simone Biles's triumphant return, Deng Yawen flies on her BMX and more stunning moments from the Summer Games

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Tuesday's Olympics highlights featured gymnastics, swimming, basketball, tennis, archery, table tennis, sailing — and more.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team — led by the incomparable Simone Biles — won the gold medal in the team competition Tuesday. It was a rebound from the team's silver medal performance in Tokyo in 2020, when Biles had dropped out of the competition.

It wasn't all good news for U.S. competitors. Coco Gauff lost her tennis match to Croatia's Donna Vekić after Vekić rallied from behind to defeat her 7-6. Gauff, however, still has an opportunity to win medals with upcoming doubles competitions.

Here's a look at some of the sights and scenes from the competition Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.

