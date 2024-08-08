2024 Paris Olympics: Gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Nick Mead named USA flag bearers for Closing Ceremony

United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates with the gold medal during the awards ceremony for the women's 800-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Team USA announced Thursday that gold medal winners Katie Ledecky, a swimmer, and Nick Mead, a rower, will carry the flag at the upcoming Closing Ceremony.

14x Olympic medalist @katieledecky and Olympic gold medalist Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/fzpCdSIgoN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Ledecky's accomplishments at the 2024 Games have been phenomenal. She won four medals: two gold, one silver, and one bronze. Both of her golds came from individual events: the 1500m, in which she set a new Olympic record and finished so far ahead of her competitors that you could see them continuing to swim in the background as she did her post-race interview; and the 800m, in which she won her fourth consecutive gold medal.

Oh, there's more. Her new lifetime Olympic medal count is 14: nine golds, four silvers, and one bronze. She is now the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all-time, has more Olympic gold medals than any other female swimmer in history, and tied Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most golds for a female Olympian ever.

Ledecky was emotional when she was told by teammate that she had been chosen as the Team USA flag bearer.

The 14x Olympic medalist receives the news from @Robert_Finke that she’ll be one of Team USA’s flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bvTYp1eHxv — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Nick Mead is a second-time Olympian who recently won his first gold medal in the coxless men's four race. It was Team USA's first gold in that even in 64 years. Mead was also excited to learn the news, but wants to make sure he's presentable while carrying out such an honor on a global broadcast.

“Try to represent rowing as best as possible,” Mead said of the news via today.com. “I think first step: get a haircut.”

Now, he'll make even more history as the first rower to lead Team USA as one of our flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4cBLXz4s6T — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Ledecky and Mead are the end-of-Games counterparts to No. 2 ranked tennis player Coco Gauff and NBA star LeBron James, who carried the flags at the Opening Ceremony. Gauff wasn't able to win a medal in any of her three tennis events, but James is expected to win a gold medal as part of Team USA's stacked men's basketball roster.