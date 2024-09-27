2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Saturday's matches at Royal Montreal

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Jason Day of the International Team reacts to his shot on the 18th green during Friday's Foursomes matches on day two of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 27, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour)

The International Team completely flipped the Presidents Cup on Friday afternoon.

After being swept on Thursday to kick things off at Royal Montreal, the International Team swept the alternate shot matches on Friday afternoon to tie the event right back up 5-5 at the midway point. It marked the first time in both Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup history that two sessions were swept consecutively, and it was also the International Team's first alternate shot session win since 2005.

Saturday will feature two sessions, first with a series of four-ball matches in the morning and then with a series of foursomes matches in the afternoon. That will set up the 12 final singles matches on Sunday to wrap up the event.

Here's a look at the pairings for Saturday morning's matches in Quebec.

Presidents Cup Saturday morning tee times, pairings

All times ET

7:02 a.m. | Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith

7:20 a.m. | Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes

7:38 a.m. | Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim

7:56 a.m. | Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im

U.S. players sitting out: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, Russell Henley

International players sitting out: Jason Day, Ben An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith

Saturday afternoon's pairings will be announced at the conclusion of the morning wave.

How to watch the Presidents Cup

All times ET

Saturday, Sept. 28

Events: Four-Ball, Foursomes

Time: 7-8 a.m., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 29

Events: Singles

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Network: NBC, Peacock