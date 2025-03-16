2025 March Madness: Florida emerges as the post-Selection Sunday national championship favorite

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 16: Alijah Martin #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There's a new favorite to win the 2025 men's NCAA tournament.

Florida is now the team with the best odds to win the national title at BetMGM after the Gators beat Tennessee for the SEC tournament title on Sunday. Florida, the No. 1 seed in the West region, is now +350 to win it all.

The Gators have won 12 of their last 13 games and enter the tournament with a 30-4 record. All four of those losses are to teams that made the NCAA tournament: Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri.

Duke is just behind Florida at +360 to win it all. The Blue Devils dominated the ACC and won the ACC tournament despite Cooper Flagg’s left ankle injury. Flagg, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is expected to be ready to play in the NCAA tournament.

Auburn is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and is at +400. The SEC’s regular season champions have lost three of their last four games and got an odd draw on Selection Sunday. The Tigers are heading to Lexington, Kentucky, for the first and second rounds and could play Louisville in the second round if the Cardinals beat Creighton.

Houston, the top seed in the Midwest, is +600 to win it all. The Cougars won both the regular season Big 12 title and the tournament title as they ran roughshod through the conference.

There’s a big gap between Houston and everyone else, too. Alabama is the No. 5 favorite at +1200 and Tennessee is +1400. The Volunteers have one of the best defenses in the country while Alabama hopes to have a fully healthy Grant Nelson for the tournament.

There are a couple of relative surprises in the odds after those SEC teams too. While the remaining favorites generally are the higher-seeded teams in the tournament, both UConn and Gonzaga are at +5000 to win it all. The Huskies and Bulldogs are both No. 8 seeds and would draw No. 1 seeds in the second round. Yet their tournament pedigrees — UConn is going for a third consecutive national title, after all — have lowered their odds considerably.

NCAA tournament favorites

Florida (+350)

Duke (+360)

Auburn (+400)

Houston (+600)

Alabama (+1200)

Tennessee (+1400)

Michigan State (+2200)

St. John’s (+2200)

Iowa State (+3000)

Texas Tech (+3500)

Kentucky (+4000)

UConn (+5000)

Arizona (+5000)

Gonzaga (+5000)

Wisconsin (+5000)

Maryland (+5000)