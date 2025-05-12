2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Gonzaga v Santa Clara SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Ryan Nembhard #0 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos in the second half at Leavey Center on February 25, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Height: 6-0 • Weight: 180 • Class: Senior • Age: 22

Summary: Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year. But with his small stature, he has natural limitations that put a cap on his upside.

Comparisons: Tyus Jones

Strengths

Playmaking: Nembhard logged an incredible 9.8 assists per game to only 2.5 turnovers. It's a throwback point general style stat line, so he plays as you'd expect as a smart decision-maker who manages the game at a high level. He dictates tempo, reads defenses quickly, and makes pinpoint passes.

Scoring versatility: He's undersized, but he's a crafty at-rim finisher and knows how to use the glass. He isn't a knockdown shooter, but he showed great progress as a senior hitting a career-high percentage of shots off the dribble (41.8% from the field) and off the catch (44.4% on 3s). If this progress is for real, it'll dramatically increase his chances of sticking in the NBA.

Energy: Players his size will get targeted on defense, but he is pesky and plays with active hands on defense.

Concerns

Size: He's listed at only 6-feet. Not many players at this size make it, especially when they have a slight build like he does. Teams will pick on him when he's on defense, and scoring at the rim will be a challenge for him on offense.

Shooting: As a senior, he made over 40% of his 3s, but he was a low-volume 3-point shooter throughout college and it was an outlier percentage. He made only 34.7% of his 3s on 3.4 attempts per game in his four years, plus he made only 78.4% of his free throws.

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!