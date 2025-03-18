2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Feb 26, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) gestures to his team during a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Summary: Dynamic guard with three-level scoring potential, though his jumper and decision-making need polish to unlock his ceiling as a lead creator.

Comparisons: Jamal Murray, Jordan Poole

Strengths

Drive game: Fears is a herky-jerky ball-handler who's difficult to read. He'll go fast then slow, he'll decelerate into floaters, and he'll toss up layups using either hand if he gets all the way to the rim. This makes him especially potent in the open floor, and he could benefit from NBA spacing to aid his scoring efficiency at the next level when operating in the pick-and-roll and isolations.

Jumper upside: Fears is a fluid ball-handler who's comfortable getting into his shot. The results just aren't there yet from 3. He made only 18.6% of his dribble jumper 3s, per Synergy. But there are some positive indicators: He shot 36.1% on catch-and-shoot 3s, 44.1% on midrange jumpers, 50% on floaters, and 84.5% on free throws. If improving his 3-pointer is only a matter of expanding his range then he might just need time to become a major threat.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Pick-and-roll playmaking: If he improves his jumper, and if he cuts down on turnovers, he could become a filthy creator using ball screens. He's so physical on drives, yet also so shifty with a creativity to him that just needs some experience and seasoning.

Clutch: At the end of Oklahoma's loss in the SEC tournament, Fears made a pair of free throws, hit a 3, got a steal then assisted a teammate, and then got another steal and scored a tough bucket to take a lead. After clutch moments and a game-winner against Michigan earlier in the season, this stretch again detailed how Fears can come through in the highest pressure moments.

Concerns

Shot selection: Attempts way too many crazy layups and floaters, which killed his percentages in college. He is a below-the-rim athlete, so he needs to develop a better feel for when to put up shots or look to distribute, while also improving his footwork.

Perimeter shooting: His jumper is a work in progress. He made only 27.5% of 3s in college, and he wasn't any better at the high school level. Until he proves he can stretch the floor reliably, NBA defenses will sag off and clog his driving lanes.

Decision-making: Turnovers nearly match his assists. He can get tunnel vision forcing shots or sloppily whipping passes that miss the mark.

Strength: He needs to get significantly stronger. It currently hurts him when it comes to dislodging defenders on his drives. And on defense, even if he's grinding to keep in front of opponent ball-handlers he still can get plowed through. In the long term, he doesn't project as a switch defender regardless.