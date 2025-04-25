2025 NFL Draft: Kelvin Banks Jr.'s infant son caught spitting up during celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. of the Texas Longhorns poses for a portrait at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Kelvin Banks Jr.'s baby boy was excited that his father was selected No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Or the excitement in the room when Banks was drafted, particularly on his mother's lap, was a bit too much for the newborn. After the offensive tackle from Texas was officially selected by the Saints, the friends and family surrounding him celebrated. That included Banks' girlfriend, Demetria, who clapped in joy.

However, that clapping apparently shook the baby a bit too much after he just had his meal. As a result, he spit up his milk, something with which every new parent is surely familiar.

We just had a baby throw up during the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ieX5B2WIfV — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) April 25, 2025

That will make an already unforgettable moment for Banks, his family and friends even more memorable. Especially since the baby's spitting up was caught on camera, recorded for posterity and posted on social media to go viral.

Had the Saints taken a quarterback, as many fans hoped with Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders, would such a human moment have occurred? Well... possibly, when Banks was eventually selected. That all would have been in the timing, of course. By then, the infant might have digested his meal enough to keep it down.

If Banks has a long career with the Saints, fans might get to see that child grow. Eventually, perhaps he'll be old enough to be shown the footage and get to talk about it on camera.