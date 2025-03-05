2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 19: Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) during an SEC game between the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers on October 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Charles McDonald: Armand Membou checks off so many boxes for a franchise tackle prospect. Athletic, strong, plays with good leverage and technique — there really aren't many holes in his game and he still has more upside to tap into.

For someone who weighs over 330 pounds, Membou carries his weight very well and his ability to be an enforcer on the second level of the defense is rare. He may end up being one of the best players in the class when all is said and done.

This is a Day 1 starting offensive tackle with the room to grow into an All-Pro. — Charles McDonald

Armand Membou was already close to, or firmly in, the top 10 even before the combine.@FourVerts and I had Membou going to the Bears at 10 in our latest mock draft and the 49ers at 11 in the previous one.



But 40s like this sure do help! https://t.co/sUaNAhh2p3 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 2, 2025

Nate Tice: Membou has a unique build for a tackle but he has the length, strength, and athleticism to stay out there.

He had an excellent testing day at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis (4.91 40-yard dash time and reached a top speed of 20.28 MPH, both fastest among all offensive linemen and an absurd top speed to reach at 332 pounds), and Membou backs up the testing numbers on film.

He is an easy mover in space and can consistently reach outside defenders on zone runs, an ability that helped unlock a lot of Missouri’s best hitting plays.

Membou can absolutely stay out at tackle, and while he played on the right side this past season for Missouri, I think he has the movement ability, length and enough polish to kick over to the left side if needed. Membou could even kick inside at the next level, which is more a compliment to his skills than something that is necessary.

He could still work on his technique and hand placement, but those are very teachable things that will come with time and are way more acceptable considering Membou’s youth (he doesn’t turn 21 until the end of March).

Membou is an ascending prospect with a lot of things that are hard to coach and a lot to like.